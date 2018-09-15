Nixon Picks Aide To Be Judge In St. Louis City

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has appointed one of his aides to fill a vacancy on the state trial court in St. Louis.

The governor's office announced the appointment of Rex M. Burlison as a circuit judge on Tuesday. He'll replace the retired Donald McCullin in Missouri's 22nd Judicial Circuit, which encompasses the city of St. Louis.

Burlison has been serving as director of Nixon's eastern region office in St. Louis. He was also chief counsel for the Missouri attorney general's eastern district from 2001 to 2009, when Nixon was attorney general.

He has also been in private legal practice.

St. Louis is among several Missouri judicial circuits where judges are appointed by the governor, rather than elected.