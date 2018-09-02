Nixon Picks School Official Board of Education

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has picked a former school official for the State Board of Education.



John Martin, of Kansas City, was nominated to replace Stan Archie, who resigned in January 2013. Martin's term would run until July 1.



Archie was president of the State Board of Education when he resigned shortly after he was accused in a lawsuit of using his position as a pastor to engage in sexual misconduct with a teenager. His attorney stressed Archie denied the allegations.



Martin, a Democrat, was superintendent in Grandview from 1990 to 2006 and deputy superintendent in St. Louis from 2006 to 2007. He was the interim superintendent in Kansas City in 2008. He also has been a school administrator in Virginia and a teacher in University City.