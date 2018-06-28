Nixon Plans New Spending for Next Budget Year

4 years 5 months 5 days ago Tuesday, January 21 2014 Jan 21, 2014 Tuesday, January 21, 2014 8:20:00 PM CST January 21, 2014 in News
By: Nick Thompson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon's budget director outlined hundreds of millions of dollars worth of funding increases for state programs for the 2015 budget year before the governor delivered his State of the State address Tuesday.

State Budget Director Linda Luebbering said the governor would like to make some new investments because tax revenues are up, consumer confidence has increased and Missouri employers are creating jobs again.

KOMU 8 News has broken down some of the governor's major proposals below. The 2015 budget year begins on July 1, 2014.

THE MONEY COMING IN

General Revenue funds make about roughly a third of the state budget and those funds come from sales and income tax collections. The rest of the money comes from the fuel tax, matching funds from the federal government and other sources.

General revenue funds pay for schools, public safety, mental health and many other services.

The governor's budget assumes tax receipts will grow by 5.2 percent, meaning the state would have about $430 million more worth of general revenue funds to work with under the governor's proposal than it will have in the current budget year.

Before drafting a budget, lawmakers and the governor work on a consensus revenue estimate, except there does not appear to be consensus this year.

Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told KOMU 8 News before the speech Republicans want to assume a more conservative 4.2 percent growth figure for tax collections. Rowden said Nixon's growth estimate is off by about $140 million.

EDUCATION

State lawmakers created the current K-12 school funding formula and put it in place before the 2006-2007 school year. Since it was created, no final state budget has funded K-12 education at the level required by the formula.

In the current budget year, Nixon and lawmakers signed off on a budget that funded schools at a level $600 million below what the formula called for.

Nixon asked lawmakers Tuesday night to approve a $278 million increase in K-12 funding. Nixon has said recently he would like to fully fund the formula before he leaves office. If lawmakers approve a figure close to what the governor has called for by the end of the budget process, Nixon could be halfway to his goal.

Overall, the governor wants to increase spending for education at all levels from Pre-Kindergarten through college by $493 million.

Under the governor's proposal, the University of Missouri system would receive a nearly $441 million appropriation in the 2015 budget year, a roughly 10.5 percent increase over the $395 million budgeted this year.

RE-BUILDING FULTON STATE HOSPITAL

Fulton State Hospital is the oldest mental health facility of its kind west of the Mississippi River, and lawmakers have been looking for a new source of funding for years to re-build the facility. To do it, hospital officials have said lawmakers need to find about $215 million somewhere.

The hospital is Callway County's largest employer and more than 1,000 mid-Missourians work at the facility, but it has been called one of the most dangerous places to work in the state.

Nixon is proposing that the state set aside $28 million in next year's budget to pay off bonds that will be used to build a new hospital.

The new bonds would be appropriation bonds, meaning they would be paid off with general revenue dollars. Because the bonds are appropriation bonds, Luebbering said the proposal would not need to get voter approval like most bond issues.

Lawmakers would have to agree to the bond proposal in the current legislative session and would have to agree in the future to continue appropriating money to pay off the debt.

EXPANDING MEDICAID

Nixon has again called for expanding Medicaid to cover all adults with incomes up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $30,000 a year. The expansion is part of the President's health law, but Missouri is one of dozens of states around the country deciding whether to expand its Medicaid rolls.

The federal government would pay for the full cost of the expansion in the 2015 and 2016 budget year, before the state government would be expected to kick in some of the cost.

With the expansion, Missouri would receive about $1.7 billion in federal funds next year.

Luebbering said Missouri would start saving anywhere from $77 million to $143 million annually because the federal government would help cover the cost of covering some disabled Missourians who currently receive full coverage from the state.

If Missouri decides to expand Medicaid this year, Luebbering estimates Missouri would be required to cover more than $160 million of the program's cost by the 2022 budget year.

Many Republican lawmakers opposed Medicaid expansion in last year's legislative sesison because they said it would increase the program's burden on the state budget. Some also said the state should not enroll more people into a broken government program.

Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, has championed "Medicaid transformation" in the past and will work on the proposal again this year. The transformation would expand eligibility but would also trim eligibility for some and put in new measures to reduce costs, fraud and waste.

Nixon's budget accounted for a "reform savings" if the legislature decides to expand eligibility under a proposal like the one Barnes is pushing.

Luebbering estimates the state could save up to $20 million in the 2015 budget year with the reform savings.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
11pm 83°
12am 82°
1am 81°
2am 80°