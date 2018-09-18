Nixon Pledges $25 Million in Response to Southeastern Missouri Floods

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon pledged $25 million in state funds to help southeastern Missouri counties and communities affected by flooding.

The money will help local governments rebuild and pay for the costs of deploying nearly 800 Citizen-Soldiers of the Missouri National Guard to help local law enforcement with flood response efforts.

Missouri law gives the Governor authority in times of emergency to direct resources from the state budget to pay for state and local disaster recovery efforts and to defray the costs of the National Guard when deployed to help in those emergencies.

Last night, the President issued a major disaster declaration for individual assistance in five Missouri counties - Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, St. Louis and Taney - and public assistance in St. Louis County.

A major disaster declaration for public damage assistance means the federal government will pay for 75 percent of the eligible costs incurred by state and local authorities in responding to the disaster and for damage to roads and other public infrastructure and buildings.

Today is the first of two days of local public meetings in southeast Missouri that the State of Missouri is holding to provide local officials, residents, farmers and business owners with information about state resources to help them recover.