Nixon Proposes $20M for Natural Disaster Costs

JEFFESON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon's is proposing $20 million to pay natural disaster costs, mostly stemming from the deadly Joplin tornado.

State government expects to spend $15 million this year stemming from the May 2011 tornado in Joplin that killed 161 people. Nixon's budget director says the state has received a bill from the federal government for almost $9 million. Other costs are for rebuilding projects throughout Joplin.

Nixon is suggesting a $5 million cushion in case there are additional bills for the Joplin tornado or from other communities. The additional funds would be a supplement for the current year's state budget.