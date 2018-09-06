Nixon Proposes 3 Percent Pay Raise for Mo. Workers

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is proposing to spend $37.1 million to boost wages for state government workers.

The governor's budget proposal was released Tuesday. It calls for increasing state worker wages by 3 percent starting Jan. 1, 2015.

Nixon's recommendations for the 2015 budget taking effect July 1 also call for targeted increases for jobs where attracting or retaining employees has been difficult. Those include children service workers and nurses at the Fulton State Hospital.

Nixon's budget also would trim a net of 81 state employee positions. The governor's budget director says cuts would be focused in the Department of Social Services as part of continued downsizing in the family support division.