Nixon Proposes Changes for Mo. Scholarship Program

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is proposing changes to Missouri's Bright Flight college scholarship aimed at encouraging top-ranking high school students to remain in the state for college.

Nixon was traveling Monday to Kansas City and Kirksville to discuss possible improvements to the academic scholarship. The Democratic governor told higher education officials in October that he would propose new resources for financial aid and scholarship programs.

Nixon said at that time he was working to enhance Bright Flight to ensure the best students remain in Missouri for college and afterward.

Scholarships are awarded based upon ACT or SAT scores. The Department of Higher Education reports the scholarship is worth $2,500 per award, which is less than the $3,000 authorized by state law.