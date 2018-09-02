Nixon Reaches Trade Agreement in Ontario

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says an agreement for future trade and economic development has been reached with the Canadian province of Ontario.

Nixon says the agreement calls for Missouri and Ontario to seek opportunities for collaboration, trade and investment. It was signed by Missouri Economic Development Department Director Mike Downing.

The Missouri governor spent this week in Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto to meet with Canadian government and business leaders. Nixon says Missouri sold about $2.6 billion worth of goods to Ontario last year.