Nixon releases money for several scholarships, programs

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon released nearly $5.7 million for several scholarships, programs and task forces Wednesday.

The action follows the Department of Economic Development's announcement saying Missouri's non-farm payroll employment grew by 8,100 jobs in September.

"Missouri's continued economic growth allows us to make these priority investments while maintaining a balanced budget," Nixon said. "We will continue to carefully monitor revenue collections and exercise fiscal discipline to ensure that state government lives within its means."

The Governor released $5,675,330. Here's how the money breaks down: