Nixon releases more than $22M in blocked funding

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has released more than $22 million in previously withheld funding for job training, education and other programs.

Nixon on Friday announced the release. He previously blocked spending the money, citing lagging revenues. Nixon said improvements in the economy and revenues made the release possible.

Budget director Linda Luebbering says net general revenues so far this fiscal year are up 7.5 percent from last year.

The money will go to programs for early grade literacy, math and science tutoring and state health lab expenses.

The release also means $5 million for K-12 transportation funding. Nearly $4.3 million is set to go to Missouri Works job training.

So far, Nixon's released about $372 million in restricted funding. He hasn't allowed another $216 million to be spent.