Nixon Requests Disaster Declaration for Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon requested a major disaster for Missouri as a result of tornadoes and severe flooding that have affected the state since April 19.

"The last two to three weeks have seen large-scale destruction in Missouri," Gov. Nixon said.

Joint damage assessments have been conducted in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County, which sustained tornado damage. Also, damage assessments are underway in 38 counties impacted by flooding along numerous rivers and streams.

"Many families and businesses have suffered because of this severe weather. Counties, communities and the state also have been burdened with extremely high costs to protect citizens and property, and will have high expenses for repairing damage to infrastructure and public buildings," said Nixon.

Gov. Nixon declared a state of emergency effective Friday, April 22. That order activated the State Emergency Operations Center and allowed the state to mobilize its resources. This includes the State Emergency Management Agency, National Guard and Highway Patrol to assist local authorities.