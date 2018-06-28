Nixon's campaign quickly deletes tweeted photo

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri governor's office has quickly deleted a tweet that included a photo of the governor seated next to a woman with low-hanging pants.

Gov. Jay Nixon cast his ballot Tuesday in Jefferson City. His staff later tweeted a photo showing the governor and a woman seated at neighboring voting booths, with their backs to the camera. But the woman's pants had fallen several inches below her waist.

The image was quickly deleted, but not before it was widely retweeted.

Nixon spokesman Scott Holste didn't return an email seeking comment.

The original tweet had urged voters to "make your voice heard."