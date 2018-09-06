Nixon's Economic Development Director Nominee Under Fire

JEFFERSON CITY - A Senate Committee delayed a vote Monday on the approval of Governor Jay Nixon's interim director of the Department of Economic Development.

Jason Hall took over as DED boss on January 1. Former director David Kerr stepped down after coming under fire for the DED's dealings with Mamtek, the failed sweetener company in Moberly.

Hall previously served as the executive director of the Missouri Technology Corporation, a state-funded entity to promote high-tech projects in Missouri. Committeee Chairman Rob Mayer (R-Dexter) stated that some senators had concerns with Hall's lack of business experience.

Other members of the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments committee questioned Hall on how he would prevent another Mamtek from happening. Hall stressed that his priority would be protecting Missouri taxpayers.

Sen. Jason Crowell (R-Cape Girardeau) asked Hall for his opinion on a variety of issues, including prevailing wage laws, low income tax credits and whether Missouri should be a right-to-work state. Hall did not state his position on any of these issues.

The Senate committee chose not to vote on Hall's appointment. Instead, the committee will meet Wednesday morning and decide whether or not to go forward and send Hall's nomination to the full Senate.