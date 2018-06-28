Nixon's Second Term Could See Him Fulfill Pledge
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon could get a second chance to fulfill a pledge from his first campaign when he is sworn in to office again Monday.
Nixon, a Democrat, will be starting his second—and final—four-year term as governor.
One of his priorities for the coming year is an expansion of the Medicaid health care program for the poor, something Nixon touted as part of his original campaign platform in 2008.
Republican legislative leaders say they remain opposed to a Medicaid expansion because of its potential long-term costs.
Nixon remains optimistic that he can convince lawmakers that the Medicaid expansion is both a sound financial decision and a good way to improve people's health.
