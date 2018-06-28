Nixon Says Five Schools to Form Mo. Aerospace Training Consortium

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says five community colleges in the St. Louis area have formed a consortium to train workers for advanced manufacturing jobs at aerospace companies.

Nixon announced the initiative Wednesday as the Missouri Senate approved legislation offering incentives for Boeing Co. to build its 777X commercial airplane in St. Louis. Missouri is among more than a dozen locations invited by Boeing to bid for the project.

The Missouri Aerospace Training Consortium will be made up of East Central College, Jefferson College, Mineral Area College, St. Charles Community College and St. Louis Community College.

The schools currently offer programs in welding, aerospace production and assembly, and robotics and automation. They have also committed to working to have minorities account for at least 10 percent of those receiving training.