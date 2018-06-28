Nixon says Missouri's AAA credit rating reaffirmed

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon said the state has held onto its AAA credit rating.

Nixon this week announced three rating agencies reaffirmed the state's top credit rating.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services, Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service reviewed factors such as financial management.

Missouri's governor is required to maintain a balanced budget.

A high credit rating can mean greater access to low interest rates.