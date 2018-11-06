Nixon Says Mo. Still Prepared for Execution

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says Missouri is still prepared to carry out an execution next week - even though an Oklahoma pharmacy won't be supplying the drug for the lethal injection.

Nixon declined to say Tuesday whether Missouri would use a different drug than pentobarbital, which was used in the state's past three executions.

The Apothecary Shoppe in Tulsa, Okla., filed court documents late Monday saying it had agreed not to provide any drug for Missouri's scheduled Feb. 26 execution of inmate Michael Taylor.

In a deposition last month, a Missouri Department of Corrections official said the agency has a backup supply of the sedative midazolam and painkiller hydromorphone for executions.

Nixon said Missouri could carry out Taylor's execution without having to make any significant changes to its execution protocol.