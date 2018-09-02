Nixon Says People May Have Not Heard Warning Sirens

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon says he fears the death toll will rise but also expects to find survivors in the rubble left by a massive tornado that hit Joplin.

At least 89 people are confirmed dead from the tornado that struck Sunday.

Nixon told The Associated Press on Monday that people had about 17 minutes of warning before the tornado hit, but he says the wind and rain were so loud that some may not have heard the warning sirens.

Nixon says about 2,000 buildings suffered significant damage, including a hospital. The governor says about 400 people have been treated at another hospital in Joplin and more than 100 spent the night at a shelter.

He says the search for survivors is the top priority Monday.