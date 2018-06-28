Nixon Seeks Disaster Status in 23 Counties

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is asking federal agriculture officials to declare 23 Missouri counties a disaster area to allow aid for farmers who have lost crops or property.

Nixon requested the disaster declaration Friday. He says the state's farmers have faced heavy rain and flooding since May and that assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency would help.

The declaration was sought for Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Clark, Clay, Cole, Cooper, Franklin, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Lafayette, Lewis, Moniteau, Montgomery, Platte, Ray, Saline, St. Louis and Warren counties.

Farmers could receive emergency loans or assistance.