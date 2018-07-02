Nixon Seeks to Ensure Sand for Flood Fighting

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is ordering the State Emergency Management Agency to help flood-fighting communities along the Missouri River to obtain sand. Nixon's office made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after The Associated Press reported that a shortage of available sand could potentially hamper flood-fighting efforts along the Missouri.

At Nixon's direction, SEMA has identified additional suppliers that could provide sand if local supplies are exhausted or running low. Nixon said communities needing sand should contact SEMA.