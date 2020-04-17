Nixon sets special election to fill Missouri House vacancies

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Special elections have been scheduled to replace three Missouri lawmakers who resigned.

Gov. Jay Nixon on Tuesday announced elections will be held Nov. 3.

One vacancy comes after former Republican House Speaker John Diehl, of Town and Country, resigned in May. He admitted to exchanging sexually suggestive text messages with an intern.

Democratic Rep. Kevin McManus resigned after his election to the Kansas City City Council. Independence Republican Rep. Noel Torpey left office in December to take a job with a group that has lobbied the Legislature on utility issues.

Nixon said he's waiting to take action on another seat expected to become vacant.

Democratic Sen. Paul LeVota of Independence said he'd resign in August. He announced his resignation following accusations that he made unwelcome sexual advances toward interns.