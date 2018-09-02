Nixon Shows No Support for Gas Chamber Idea

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon isn't ready to embrace the idea of using the gas chamber to execute prisoners.

Attorney General Chris Koster last week suggested that if lethal injection issues are going to remain tied up in the courts, Missouri might consider using the gas chamber. State statutes allow for either method of execution.

KMOX Radio reports that Nixon was asked about Koster's suggestion when the governor was in St. Louis for a news conference on Tuesday. Both men are Democrats.

Nixon's response: Missouri doesn't have a gas chamber, and the issues related to the death penalty need to be worked out in the courts.