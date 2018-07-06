Nixon Signing Kansas City 'Land bank' Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is signing legislation intended to help spruce up vacant property in Kansas City.

Nixon was traveling to the city Monday for a signing ceremony on legislation that would authorize the city to create a so-called "land bank."

The new governmental entity would have authority to acquire abandoned and blighted properties so they can be improved and resold. The land bank could borrow money but could not use eminent domain.

Last year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City said there were about 12,000 vacant residential properties in Kansas City.