Nixon Signs Bill Against Pharmacy Requirements

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation shielding pharmacies from requirements to stock specific drugs.

Nixon's office said the bill signed Thursday codifies the rights of Missouri pharmacy owners to choose not to carry certain products.

Although the bill makes no mention of specific drugs, state Sen. David Sater has said his bill was prompted by efforts elsewhere to require pharmacists to stock emergency contraception. Sater is a pharmacist and a Republican from the southwest Missouri town of Cassville.

The bill passed the Senate 24-9 in April and received final approval last month by a 115-39 House vote.

The legislation was opposed by some Democrats who feared it might be cited by store owners to not stock the morning-after pill.