Nixon Signs Bill Calling for Electronic Forms

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation that calls for the state Revenue Department to use electronic records.

The bill gives the agency until 2021 to develop a system for making available in electronic formats all documents and forms that it provides to the public. The Revenue Department also would need to allow for electronic submission of documents.

Nixon signed the bill law Tuesday, saying it represents another step toward making state services efficient and accessible.