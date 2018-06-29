Nixon Signs Bill Naming St. Louis Span for Musial

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri is naming its side of a new Mississippi River span the "Stan Musial Memorial Bridge" for the late St. Louis Cardinals great.

But the state might not have the exclusive naming rights. Federal legislation approved by Congress and awaiting action by President Barack Obama names it the "Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge." That name represents a compromise between Missouri lawmakers who wanted to honor Musial and Illinois lawmakers who wanted to honor military veterans.



Governor Jay Nixon signed Missouri's legislation Wednesday. It also names part of a highway for construction worker Andy Gammon, who died while building the new Mississippi River bridge.

Missouri's legislation also names an existing St. Louis bridge for former Congressman William Clay, who won the first of 16 U.S. House terms in 1968.