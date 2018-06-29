Nixon signs bill to limit Missouri cities' profit from fines

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation aimed at further limiting cities' ability to profit from traffic tickets and fines.

The bill signed Friday builds on efforts that gained momentum after the August 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Brown's shooting didn't involve a traffic stop, but it gave traction to concerns that predominantly black communities were being ticketed as a revenue source.

The measure adds ordinance violations to an existing law that caps profits on how much municipalities can profit from traffic tickets and court fines.

The legislation also will lower maximum fines for minor traffic violation from $300 to $225. It limits fines for ordinance violations, ranging from at most $200 for a first offense to $450 for a fourth offense in a year.