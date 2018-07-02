Missouri Gov. Nixon Signs Education Funding Legislation

LINN, Mo. - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signed legislation allowing the use of $189 million in federal education money to fill shortfalls in state funding. House Bill 15 as it is called, will provide funding for both the current and next school year.

Nixon signed the measure Monday at a ceremony held at Linn High School, about a half-hour east of Jefferson City. Governor Nixon said he picked Linn for the bill signing because of its ongoing participation and success in the A+ program. The program awards two year scholarships to students based on academic and moral merits.

The federal money won't yield a net increase in the funding of local school districts. But it will help avoid a reduction in basic state aid to K-12 schools during this and future academic years.

"Rejecting these funds would have had an immediate, and harmful impact on Missouri schools," Governor Nixon said. "School districts are relying upon those funds in the supplemental budget to meet payroll and other expenses this school year."

Governor Nixon also urged the state Senate to quickly pass House Bill 18, which would provide millions more federal funding for schools, local government, and law enforcement.

Some Republican state senators criticized the spending bill, saying that accepting the federal funds will increase the national debt.