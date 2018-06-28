Nixon Signs Religious Liberties Bill for Schools

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation intended to protect students' religious expression at public schools.

The bill signed Wednesday says students cannot face discrimination for expressing their religious viewpoints in homework, artwork and other class assignments. It says those projects must be graded according to ordinary academic standards.

The legislation also says that students may pray while at school and wear clothing and jewelry displaying religious messages to the same extent that other types of clothes are accessories are allowed.

Another part of the bill says that student religious groups shall be given the same access to using school facilities as other kinds of non-curricular groups.