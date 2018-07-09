Nixon Sues Ozarks Developments

Nixon's office says the lake isn't treating all Missourians fairly. The Attorney General's office claims eight condominium developments in Morgan and Osage counties discriminate against the disabled.

"These are condominiums that do not meet the requirements of the law," said Director of Communications, Scott Holste.

The 1991 law requires ground floor condos to be wheelchair accessible and have extra wide doors.

In a statement sent by his lawyer, one developer, Bill Tillman said, "These projects were regularly inspected and approved by local code enforcement officials; I had every reason for believing they met or exceeded all federal, state and local laws and ordinances."

Furthermore, Tillman's lawyer Michael Berry said, "This lawsuit got filed against my clients before the Attorney General's office even reviewed the plans or inspected the condominium units."

The lawsuit also says stairs are a huge problem at some developments like Miramar and Cedar Heights.

"Our goal is that the developers redesign and retrofit these condominium complexes so that they do comply with the provisions of the Missouri human rights act," Holste said.

Berry says Tillman's willing to cooperate with the attorney general's office and have inspectors review his developments. There is no estimate yet for how much it might cost developers to retrofit the buildings.