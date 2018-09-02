Nixon Surveys Levees in Copper and Andrew Counties

WOOLDRIGE - Governor Jay Nixon visited Levee District One in Wooldridge Saturday morning. Nixon met with local officials and landowners to discuss the current condition of the area along with the ongoing flooding plans.

"Because of something the colonels and general laid out for this year for this particular flood fight which was to have a much more mobile force," Nixon. "A force of 50-70 guardsmen and women that were moving up and down the river that could come instaneously."

Cooper County Emergency Management Director Tom White agreed that being prepared was the key.

"This year in Missouri has shown the individuals, citizens, professionals of this state that we can never let our guard down," White said. "We almost have to be prepared."