Nixon Taps Lawyer for Mo. Conservation Commission

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - An attorney from western Missouri has been named to the Missouri Conservation Commission.

Gov. Jay Nixon on Friday appointed Tim Dollar, a Democrat from Blue Springs, to the state commission responsible for managing, conserving and regulating wildlife and forestry resources. Dollar is a partner in the Kansas City law firm Dollar, Burns & Becker. He also serves a special assistant prosecutor for capital litigation for the Jackson County prosecutor.

The governor's office said Dollar hunts and fishes and owns land in central Missouri that he uses for management and investing in quail, deer, turkey and other wildlife, as well as in wildlife habitat.

Dollar replaces Democrat Becky Plattner, who lost in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in 2008 and 2012. The appointment requires Senate confirmation.