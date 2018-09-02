Nixon Taps St. Louis-Area Official for State Board

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has named a former St. Louis-area school official to the State Board of Education.

Nixon announced the appointment of Vic Lenz Friday. Lenz, a Republican, is the former board president for the Lindbergh School District and immediate past present of the Missouri School Boards Association. He was assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the district from 1988 to 2003. He also worked as a teacher, counselor, administrator and principal from 1966 to 1988.

Lenz's term runs through June 2019 and must be confirmed by the state Senate.

Lenz replaces Sybl Slaugter, whose term has expired.