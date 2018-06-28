Nixon Taps Two Lawyers for the University of Missouri Board of Curators

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has named two Democratic lawyers to the board that oversees the four-campus University of Missouri system.

The appointments of John Phillips and Michael Ponder to the University of Missouri Board of Curators were announced Friday. They would serve until 2019 if the appointments are confirmed by the state Senate.

Phillips, of Kansas City, and Ponder, of Cape Girardeau, both earned law degrees at the university's flagship campus in Columbia - Phillips in 1971 and Ponder in 1990. Phillips practices with the firm of Husch Blackwell and Ponder with the firm of Cook, Barkett, Ponder and Wolz.

Ponder has served on the State Board of Education since 2009. Phillips has been involved with civic, business, education and health organizations in Kansas City for the past four decades.