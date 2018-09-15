Nixon to Add Election Bill to Special Session

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon says legislation changing the date of Missouri's 2012 presidential primary will be on the agenda for a planned special session in September.

Nixon announced this week he plans to order the House and Senate back to Jefferson City to overhaul the state's business incentives.

On Friday, the governor said he'll also ask lawmakers to pass a bill moving next year's presidential primaries from Feb. 7 to March 6. The later date would bring Missouri in compliance with rules set by the national Democratic and Republican parties.

The change had been included in a broader elections bill passed by lawmakers earlier this year. But Nixon vetoed that bill over other provisions he found objectionable.