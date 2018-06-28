Nixon to Attend Pie Contest

SEDALIA - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon will be at the Missouri State Fair Thursday morning to eat at the annual Governor's Ham Breakfast.

He'll then be joined by law enforcement to update the Livestock and Farm Protection Task Force. The task force is fighting crimes that happen against Missouri farmers. Then, the governor will join First Lady Georganne Nixon for the First Lady's Pie Baking Contest.

The Ham Breakfast starts at 8 a.m., and the pie contest is at 11:30 a.m.