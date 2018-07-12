Nixon to Discuss Mo. Bill Raising Motorists Fees

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon is preparing to discuss his plans for legislation that would increase the fees for obtaining driver's licenses and registering vehicles.

Nixon is considering whether to sign or veto legislation and scheduled a news conference on the matter Wednesday in St. Louis. The governor has until mid-July to veto legislation.

The fee increases are projected to raise almost $22 million and would come in small chunks.

The bill would raise the cost of registering a motor vehicle by $1.50 a year and increase the fee for obtaining a typical driver's license by $5. The increases are projected to raise almost $22 million.

Legislative supporters noted that it has been a decade since Missouri last raised its vehicle and driver's license fees.