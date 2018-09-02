Nixon to Give Mo. State of State Speech Jan. 28
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon will deliver the annual State of the State address on Jan. 28 to a joint session of the Missouri Legislature.
The governor's office said Monday that the speech is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the House chamber. Nixon will lay out his proposed budget for the 2014 fiscal year that starts July 1 and discuss his policy proposals.
Nixon's speech will come two weeks after he is sworn in for a second term. Missouri lawmakers return Wednesday to the state Capitol to begin their annual session.
