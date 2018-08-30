Nixon to Meet with Local Leaders About Special Breaks, Exemptions

COLUMBIA - Gov. Jay Nixon will discuss the impact of the special breaks and exemptions the General Assembly passed with local officials in Columbia Wednesday.

The governor vetoed legislation containing the special breaks and exemptions last Wednesday. The provisions will affect sales tax collections, and local tax revenues. Revenures that support emergency services, parks, police, ambulance, fire, and other emergency services would be reduced.

The special breaks would reduce state and local revenues by up to $776 million annually. The breaks were not accounted for in the budget for the 2015 fiscal year. The fiscal year will begin on July 1. Gov. Nixon wrote a letter to the members of the General Assembly, citing that legislature ignored the legislative process.

Columbia is one of many stops for Nixon. He visited Hannibal and Carthage, among other cities in Missouri, to discuss the special breaks and exemptions with officials.

Wednesday's meeting will begin at 10:15 a.m. in the Boone County Commission Chambers at the Roger B. Wilson Government Center.