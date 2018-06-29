Nixon to Promote Training for Mental Health Jobs

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has developed a proposal to help more Missourians pursue careers in mental health care.

The governor planned to announce details Wednesday during stops in Columbia and Kansas City. His office said the announcement would involve a proposal for funding in the next state budget.

Nixon told higher education officials in October he would be proposing an initiative to train professionals in such fields as psychiatry, specialty nursing and applied behavioral analysis.

He said 72 of Missouri's 114 counties do not have a licensed psychiatrist, while 90 do not have a licensed behavioral analyst.