Nixon to Sign Missouri Disability Legislation

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is preparing to sign legislation addressing several physical and mental disability issues. The governor scheduled a signing ceremony Tuesday morning at Paraquad Independent Living Center in St. Louis.

The legislation provides in part that a disability or disease doesn't automatically diminish an adult's parental rights or disqualify someone from being an adoptive or foster parent. Another section requires that parking spaces at least 96 inches wide be set aside in new parking lots or lots that are being restriped.

The measure also replaces the term "mental retardation" in state law with "intellectual disability" or "developmental disability."

The signing ceremony is scheduled at 10 a.m. CDT.