Nixon to Speak about Medicaid in Hermann Thursday

HERMANN - Gov. Jay Nixon will be in Hermann to talk about his plans to strengthen Medicaid in Missouri.

The governor will meet with the Hermann Area Chamber of Commerce and other area business leaders. Nixon's Medicaid proposal was recently endorsed by the Hermann Chamber. The governor says it would bring nearly $6 billion to Missouri and provide health coverage to 300,000 Missourians for a few years.

The meeting begins at 10:45 a.m. at the Hermann Area District Hospital.