Nixon Tours Mall School in Joplin

JOPLIN - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon is encouraging Joplin students to take advantage of their new learning environment in buildings fitted for classrooms after their old schools were leveled by a tornado.

Nixon has toured the new upper-level high school at a converted big-box store at the Northpark Mall. The governor says he hopes students to "lift the expectations of Joplin even higher." And he says there are "even greater expectations" after a spring and summer of tremendous suffering.

One senior whose home was destroyed by the May twister says everyone seems closer and friendlier as the school year gets under way.

Freshmen and sophomores are in new classrooms in a building across town. The new middle school is in an industrial park.