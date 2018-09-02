Nixon Touting Automotive Industry in Southeast Mo.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. - Gov. Jay Nixon is traveling to the Missouri Bootheel to announce more state incentives for an auto industry supplier.

Nixon planned a news conference Thursday at SRG Global in Portageville to discuss job training incentives for the business, which he says employs about 350 people in the area.

The governor has been emphasizing the state's automotive industry.

Last month, Nixon promoted an expansion at a Ford Motor Co. plant near Kansas City. He also recently touted plans by an American subsidiary of the Chinese company Yanfeng Visteon to build an automotive parts manufacturing plant in a Kansas City suburb.