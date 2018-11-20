Nixon Touts Nonprofit Online University in New Ad

JEFFERSON CITY - A nonprofit virtual college is getting another vote of confidence from Missouri's chief executive.

Gov. Jay Nixon touts Western Governors University in a new television and radio ad airing in Columbia, St. Louis and other major media markets.

The online university was formed in 1997 by governors of states in the western U.S. It arrives in Missouri this year as Nixon and other officials try to increase college completion rates and boost Missouri's graduation rate.

Western Governors University targets working adults and allows students to complete courses at their own pace.

In the ad, Nixon says the state "has great opportunities for higher education, and I'm proud to say we've just added one more. WGU Missouri." He announced the school's arrival in January's State of the State address.