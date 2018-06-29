Nixon undoes $2M in cuts to education, health care programs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is allowing about $2 million in previously restricted funding to be spent.

Nixon said Monday he's releasing the money because of revenue growth this fiscal year.

In October, Nixon cut more than $46 million in planned spending. He said the cuts were because of the loss of $50 million in tobacco settlement money.

Last month, Missouri House members voted to release $1 million of that for health care and education programs.

But Nixon voluntarily unfroze that money, pre-empting the Legislature from forcing him to fund those programs.

Nixon's action restores funding he previously cut for the Missouri Scholars and Fine Arts academies, two summer programs for gifted students. He also released $350,000 for a program for rehabilitative services for people with traumatic brain injuries.