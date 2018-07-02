Nixon Urges Blunt Veto

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Jay Nixon asked Gov. Blunt on Friday to veto a bill that eliminates campaign contribution limits. Democratic Sen. Tim Green sponsored the bill, but many Democrats oppose it, saying it ignores voters' wishes and doesn't clarify where the money goes. Republican supporters of the proposal said lifting limits will let money go directly to candidates rather than through political party committees, which often avoid the current legal limits.