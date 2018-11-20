Nixon Urges Mo. Senators to Oppose Tax Plan

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon is escalating his opposition to Senate legislation that would cut Missouri's income tax and raise the state sales tax.

Nixon has written to every state senator urging a "no" vote on the legislation when it comes up for a roll call later this week. The Republican-led Senate gave the measure initial approval last week by voice vote.

Nixon's move is unusual because the Democratic governor doesn't typically get directly involved with bills as they move through the legislative process.

Nixon objects to the bill because it would raise the state sales tax by one-half cent over five years. He says the increase would hurt seniors, veterans and families.

The bill also would reduce the income tax by three-quarters of a percentage point over five years.