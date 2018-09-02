Nixon Vetoes Bill Changing Underage Gambling Laws

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation that would have changed the penalties for youths trying to get into casinos with fake identifications.

Nixon said in a veto message Monday that the bill would have weakened laws that keep minors out of casinos. The bill was backed by the casino industry. Supporters said they hoped it would have been a greater deterrent to underage gambling. Missouri law already bars people younger than 21 from the gambling floor.

Current law makes it a misdemeanor -- punishable by a fine of up to $500 and a maximum of six months in jail -- to show a false identification. The legislation would have lowered that to an infraction but imposed a mandatory $500 fine for youths caught showing fake IDs at casinos.