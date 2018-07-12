Nixon Vetoes Bill Raising Motorists Fees

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon on Wednesday vetoed legislation that would increase the fees for obtaining driver's licenses and registering vehicles. The Democratic governor announced the veto during a news conference in St. Louis.

Senate Bill 51 would raise the cost of registering a motor vehicle by $1.50 a year and increase the fee for obtaining a typical driver's license by $5. The fee increases were projected to raise almost $22 million annually.

Legislative supporters have said the bill was needed because fees for licenses have remained unchanged for a decade and some license office contractors are struggling to turn a profit.